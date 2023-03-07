Women bodybuilders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman idol in MP, viral video sparks outrage

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BABELEPIYUSH Bikini-clad women pose before Lord Hanuman idol

Trending News: A viral video of women bodybuilders posing in front of Lord Hanuman's idol during a bodybuilding competition in Madhya Pradesh has sparked outrage among netizens. After the video went viral on social media, it led to a war of words between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The controversy has left netizens outraged, with many expressing their displeasure with the viral video on Twitter. "This is not acceptable at all," a user commented. "Matter of big Shame," another user wrote. "People who doesn't know what is bodybuilding would only have problem with that," a third user stated. "Hanuman ji ek gadaa maar hi dete," tweeted another outraged Twitter user.

Video sparks political row, BJP hits back

The video has sparked a political row between the Congress and the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Congress workers responded by sprinkling Ganga Jal at the venue and reciting Hanuman Chalisa as part of the "purification process" of the premises. The Congress party accused the BJP of promoting indecency and disrespecting Lord Hanuman.

The event, which was organized by the BJP to celebrate Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's birthday, was attended by several women bodybuilders who posed in front of the Lord Hanuman's idol. The organizing committee included BJP mayor Prahlad Patel and legislator Chaitanya Kashyap.

The Congress party demanded an apology from the MP CM and called for action against the BJP leaders involved in the event. They accused the BJP of promoting obscenity and disrespecting Hindu sentiments.

Piyush Babele, the media advisor of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, tweeted, "Hindu religion and child celibate Lord Bajrang Bali have never been insulted like this in history like BJP is doing. Nudity in front of the idol of Hanuman ji. They have become like those demons who betray God after getting a boon from God.BJP is the enemy of Hinduism."

Hitting back against the allegations, the BJP accused the Congress of being against women participating in sports and accused them of having a dirty mindset towards women. They also submitted a memorandum to the police demanding action against the Congress leaders.

In a video statement, state BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai said, "Congressmen cannot see women taking part in wrestling, gymnastics or swimming because the devil inside them awakens by seeing this. They look at women on the playground with dirty eyes. Aren't they ashamed?

