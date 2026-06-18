'Start with yourself, not jobs': Woman who left UPSC preparation shares how she rebuilt her life

New Delhi:

For many UPSC aspirants, the journey becomes more than just preparing for an examination. It evolves into a lifestyle, a long-term goal and, for some, a significant part of their identity. But what happens when that dream no longer feels right, or when years of preparation do not lead to the outcome they had hoped for?

This is a question many young Indians quietly grapple with. The fear of starting over, changing direction or disappointing family members often keeps people tied to a path that no longer feels fulfilling.

Recently, Aarifa Khan's story struck a chord with thousands online. After stepping away from UPSC preparation, she shared how she rebuilt her life from scratch and discovered a new sense of purpose. Her experience resonated with many who find themselves standing at a similar crossroads.

The challenge of starting over

Walking away from a goal that has shaped your life for years is never easy.

For many aspirants, UPSC preparation involves relocating to coaching hubs, following strict routines and investing immense emotional energy into the process. Leaving that path can feel like admitting defeat, even when it may actually be the healthiest decision.

Aarifa's journey highlights an important reality: life does not end when one career plan changes. Sometimes, it is simply the beginning of a different chapter.

"Start with yourself, not jobs"

One of the most powerful messages from her post was the importance of self-discovery before rushing into another career decision.

Instead of immediately searching for the next job opportunity, she encouraged people to pause and understand themselves first.

Ask yourself:

What do you genuinely enjoy doing?

Which skills come naturally to you?

What kind of work energises you instead of exhausting you?

These are questions many people overlook when they are focused solely on clearing an examination or securing a particular position.

Her advice was simple: before choosing a career, understand the person who will be building it.

Why her message resonated with so many people

India's competitive exam culture often creates the impression that there is only one definition of success.

In reality, success can take many different forms.

Every year, thousands of talented individuals step away from competitive exam preparation and move into fields such as content creation, entrepreneurship, education, consulting, public policy, technology and corporate roles. Many go on to build fulfilling careers that look very different from what they originally imagined.

What made Aarifa's story so relatable was that it challenged the belief that changing direction automatically means failure.

Reinventing yourself takes time

One of the biggest misconceptions about career transitions is that clarity arrives instantly.

For most people, the process is gradual.

They explore different interests, learn new skills, take small opportunities and slowly rebuild their confidence. While the journey can feel uncertain at first, it often leads to greater self-awareness and a clearer sense of purpose.

Aarifa's story serves as a reminder that rebuilding your life is not about having all the answers from day one. It is about being willing to take the first step.

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