Chhath Puja 2024: Woman washes hair with toxic foam in Yamuna, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MRJETHWANI_ Woman washes hair with toxic foam in Yamuna amid Chhath Puja celebrations

A viral video of a woman washing her hair in the toxic foam-covered Yamuna River has shocked the internet. Despite health warnings, the Chhath Puja devotees bathed in contaminated water and used the foam as a shampoo. Experts said foam from pollution and untreated industrial waste poses serious health and environmental risks.

Ignoring toxic foam during Chhath Puja

Despite warnings from authorities, many devotees were seen bathing in Yamuna during Chhath Puja. Viral photos show a woman using toxic foam as soap, surrounded by thick foam. Viewers have freaked out over the picture, with one user saying, “All those bubbles aren’t shampoo!” Experts warned that foam contains dangerous chemicals from untreated sewage and industrial sludge.

Health hazards from polluted Yamuna water

Toxic water in the Yamuna can cause serious health issues like waterborne diseases and heavy metal poisoning. The most common dangers are smallpox, dysentery and cholera. Heavy metals such as lead and mercury found in the river can cause nerve damage, kidney disease and developmental delays in children Prolonged exposure to these pollutants increases the risk of cancer, hormonal imbalances and psychological problems are exacerbated.

Effects of environment on aquatic animals

Besides human health, pollution in the Yamuna is damaging the local ecosystem. Toxic chemicals lower oxygen levels in the water, killing fish and reducing biodiversity. Environmentalists are urging immediate action to prevent further damage to the river’s environment and the health of those living nearby.

Also read | No dating, no marriage, no babies with men who voted for Trump: What is '4B' movement?