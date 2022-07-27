Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
  4. Woman seeking revenge from ex-boyfriend sets wrong house on fire, netizen says 'Thank God I'm single'

The woman set the wrong house on fire as she intended to take revenge on her ex-boyfriend. Investigators estimate the home sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.

Reported By : AP Edited By : India TV Trending Desk | New Delhi
Published on: July 27, 2022 23:31 IST
The woman is from North Carolina.
Image Source : FREEPIK The woman is from North Carolina.

A  woman from North Carolina apparently seeking revenge on her ex-boyfriend tried to set fire to a house owned by someone else, according to a sheriff’s office. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a report that a homeowner in Gold Hill was awakened Friday by a neighbor who saw a woman trying to set fire to the house. There were bundles of wood and a fire on the front porch and deputies found a jug of oil that they say was used to start the fire.

As the homeowner went to get a garden hose, he saw burning pieces of wood around a propane tank. The garden hose didn’t work because the woman had apparently used a sealant to block the flow of water, deputies said.

Netizens reactions:

Twitter users cannot keep calm and have found the incident hilarious. They have been sharing funny jokes and memes on microblogging site. Check them out below:

The homeowner grabbed a rifle and confronted the woman, who was holding one of his dogs on a leash. With law enforcement and emergency personnel approaching, the woman drove off, the sheriff’s office reported.

Deputies arrested the woman and charged her with felony first-degree arson, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny of an animal. Bond was set at $101,500. It couldn’t be determined Tuesday if she had an attorney.

Investigators estimate the home sustained approximately $20,000 in damage.

