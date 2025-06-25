Woman's reddit post 'I’m done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the hate...' goes viral, sparks debate A woman took to Reddit to share a post on the growing divide among the migrants and locals in Bengaluru. The post has sparked a debate. Check out the post here.

New Delhi:

There has been an ongoing debate over the use of the Kannada language in Karnataka. A lot of people have time and again suggested that people who live in the city should learn the language, however, critics don't agree with it. Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and millions of people from different parts of the country work in the city. A woman took to Reddit to share a post on the growing divide among the migrants and locals.

The post has sparked a debate. Her post read, "I’m a Kannadiga and I’m done defending Bengaluru. This city deserves the hate it’s getting." She said that she moved from a tier 2 in Karnataka to Bengaluru and has been living in the city for the past 6-7 years.

She further added that she was on an important call when she knocked on the door of a BMTC bus and the conductor said "Stylish agi phone hold maadi door knock maadthidiya?(you are stylishly knocking on the door while holding your phone?)"

The user wrote, "It felt unnecessarily humiliating. Just for knocking on a bus door while holding a phone? What’s even more frustrating is that I’ve been treated very differently depending on how I’m dressed. Ironically, the more well-dressed or “put together” I look, the worse the attitude becomes. On days when I’m in a simple kurta, with oiled hair, same calm body language—no issues. But when I look like I belong to a higher income group, that’s when the friction starts."

Speaking about her experience she said "It’s not just me either—my friends and I have had this conversation, and we’ve all noticed the same pattern. The moment we respond in Kannada and they realize we’re Kannadigas, their tone suddenly softens. It’s like they hesitate to keep up the hostility.

"It’s hard to ignore the resentment. It feels like some people here are frustrated with how the city has grown, and they take that frustration out on others who have grown along with it-especially fellow Kannadigas who are now doing well financially. There’s this strange mix of entitlement and insecurity. I’m just tired. Bengaluru feels increasingly soulless."

(Image Source : SOCIAL)Woman's reddit post

Several users to the comments section to share their reactions. One user wrote, "Few days ago, I was traveling by bus. The bus fare is 12 , 20 rupees, depending on which bus you take. Unfortunately my UPI was not working so I have him 50 rupees note, out of no where he started shouting on me (I didn't understand what he said) and didn't return the change."

Another commented, "Totally understand where you're coming from. You're not alone in feeling this many of us who are Kannadigas and have been in Bengaluru long enough have noticed this shift too. There's a definite change in the public attitude, especially among people in service roles who interact with crowds all day. It’s like the city’s chaos has hardened everyone."

A third user wrote, "Fully relate! I have experienced the same thing, people seem to be shocked I can speak Kannada when I’m well dressed, never happens otherwise. They even ask “but where are you really from?” SMH. People be insecure."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Gucci shock! Indian mom's epic reaction to handbag price goes viral