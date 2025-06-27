Woman’s purse melts on her tee amidst heatwave in New York | Watch The new viral video showcases a woman whose purse strap melted onto her, gripping and tainting her white shirt. New York is facing a severe heatwave, with temperatures going up to 99 degrees.

New Delhi:

America's east coast is facing extreme levels of heat, with cities like Boston and New York reaching very high temperatures, surpassing the previous record set in 1888.

The record-high level of heat was furthermore illustrated by a video posted on TikTok by user kaileeaaliyah that rapidly went viral.

In the video, a woman is seen trying to take off her purse, which she is unable to do as the handbag’s strap appears to have melted, fusing with her shirt. The video then cuts to a screenshot from the woman’s weather app showing the reason for this incident: a scorching 99° Fahrenheit heat. The video’s caption reads, “So how about that heatwave, y’all?"

The woman finally does pull off her purse, leaving a black mark on her white shirt, almost as if it had been burnt into the fabric.

The intensity of the heat is furthermore demonstrated by the woman claiming her bag was a Coach, a reputable brand that makes good-quality handbags, even more resistant than regular ones.

https://www.reddit.com/r/TikTokCringe/comments/1lk9hf6/so_how_about_that_heatwave_yall/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_content=whitespace&embed_host_url=https://www.news18.com/viral/watch-nyc-womans-purse-started-melting-on-her-tee-amid-heat-wave-ws-l-aa-9407722.html

Many people reacted to the video, sparking a debate online about whether the heat was really that strong or if, contrary to the woman's claim, the bag was a low-quality one.

Several comments said the bag was a fake, with one user saying “Rough way to find out your bag is a knockoff.”, and another “If she actually thinks it’s coach she got scammed, rip”, One user believed the woman was saying the truth but reminded people that the brand is not always a gager of quality, saying "Coach has non leather purses, that can be a real coach purse and also be a melting synthetic material. It's probably that "coated canvas" material they sell."

Some users focused on the need for people to invest in good products, some saying, “It’s hotter all over the country, and people’s bags aren’t melting. Don’t buy chemical trash", and another “ “Yeah the heat is bad up there but this is also a reason to buy quality products once instead of buying cheap shit and replacing it all the time."

But lots of users chose to focus on the weather, believing that the heat was so intense that the story was believable. Some shared their experience, with one saying, “I’m in NYC. My AC has been on for the past 3 days straight," and another adding, "My door weather stripping melted my door to my car during that heatwave."

Many were left shocked by such news, saying, “The weather is messed up," or “Jesus, I didn’t know New York was bad until recently."

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Video of Chinese boy running back to eat amidst an earthquake sparks laughter online | WATCH