Woman's kind gesture amazes young man who dozed off in Delhi Metro, netizens say 'moment hai bhai' A young man sitting in a coach of the Delhi Metro was feeling sleepy; however, the girl who was standing in front of him did a kind gesture that amazed everyone. The video of the incident has gone viral in no time.

Every day, some video or the other keeps going viral on the Delhi Metro. Sometimes, people are seen fighting, and sometimes, blooming flowers of love. Similarly, a video of a girl and a boy is going viral on social media these days. The kind gesture that the girl showed towards the boy travelling in the metro has won the hearts of millions of people.

This viral video has been seen on the social site X from an account named @veejuparmar. It has been shared with a caption that reads, "In the viral video, it can be seen that a young man was taking a nap while sitting in a coach of the metro train. His head was repeatedly bent forward in sleep. Looking at him, it seemed as if he would roll forward the next moment. In such a situation, a beautiful girl standing nearby started caressing the head of the young man with her hands while supporting it. Just like a loved one puts their loved one to sleep, this girl did the same for this unknown boy. After a while, when the young man realised this, he immediately woke up, and when he looked up, he saw a girl standing in front of him.

So far, it has been seen by more than 23 lakh people and liked by 18 thousand people. Many people have also commented on the video. One user wrote "Deleted scene from my life" while another wrote "I know it's scripted but, it's still a sweet moment.." The third user wrote, "Oh really...how they are taking video since beginning...reel movement hai yaar."

