Woman puts Barbie sheet mask on face, results are horrifying. Watch viral video

Thanks to kdramas and Korean glass skin trend, more and more people have started getting into skincare regimes like regularly applying clay masks or sheet masks. Many brands around the world have started making their own versions of the sheet masks with different types of serum. While most have a plain white soaked in some kind of serum, there are also some funny sheet masks with cartoon characters on them. The point of them seems to be that you can have a laugh while getting nice skin at the same time.

In a viral video shared on Instagram by ViralHog, a woman can be seen showing a Barbie sheet mask that she had applied on her face. Although the packaging was cute and pink with Barbie's signature golden emblem, the woman's appearance after using it was far from the pretty Barbie doll. It was a rather creepy sheet mask, the woman could be heard laughing at the ridiculous way she was looking with Barbie’s stretched face on her face.

The post captioned "Barbie sheet mask looks slightly ridiculous!" has garnered close to 60k views, and Instagram users have expressed their hilarious reactions to the video, with some comparing it to the horror movie doll ‘Annabelle’. "New fear, unlocked," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Annabelle 2.0." A third user asked, "Omg where do I buy these?!"

Watch the viral video of Barbie sheet mask here:

