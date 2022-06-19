Woman ordered leather chair on Amazon & what she got was absolutely terrifying; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Woman ordered a leather chair from Amazon

Online delivery fails are becoming a trend these days. People order something and receive a thing that is absolutely different. It might range from a person ordering onion rings and getting a box of freshly chopped onions, limits are endless. A similar incident happened with a woman who ordered a leather chair from the E-commerce site Amazon and what she received will leave you shocked. Taking to her Twitter handle, the woman revealed that she received a vial of blood. Sharing a video of her unique rider she wrote, "If I told you the leather chair I ordered from Amazon was packaged with a blood collection tube that is…full, would you believe me? because I’m lost for — words."

She further added, "I'm as terrified as I am confused."

She also shared that she has been unable to get in touch with Amazon and get the correct order. Have a look at the video:

Netizens reaction

In no time, netizens bombarded the video with some epic comments. One of the users wrote, "That is very strange. Don’t phlebs generally put the name and info for the patient on the tube before they draw blood? Is it possible this is a Halloween decoration from an Amazon warehouse that got dropped in on accident? So weird!." Another user said, "that could be needed for something very serious?? like i just don't understand what possible circumstances could have led up to this."

Recently a video of a Delhi boy named Ubiad who ordered onion rings and received raw onion also went viral on social media. Previously a case of man getting chocolate in place of the iPhone 13 also garnered a lot of public attention.