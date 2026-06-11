'Final Destination in real life': Woman narrowly escapes flying tin shed during storm

New Delhi:

It is not uncommon for social media platforms to serve up videos that leave people completely stunned. From unexpected accidents to unbelievable near-misses, some clips are so shocking that viewers find themselves watching them multiple times.

One such video is currently going viral online after capturing what many users are calling a miraculous escape during a powerful storm in Uttar Pradesh.

Woman narrowly escapes flying tin shed

The viral clip shows strong winds sweeping through a street during a storm. Amid the chaos, a woman dressed in yellow can be seen walking along the road.

Suddenly, a tin shed installed on a nearby rooftop is ripped away by the force of the wind and sent hurtling through the air.

What makes the footage particularly alarming is how close the metal sheet comes to the woman. The flying shed appears to reach her neck level before she quickly pushes it away and rushes towards safety.

The dramatic moment has left many viewers shocked, with several people pointing out that the incident could have resulted in a serious injury.

Video goes viral on social media

The clip was shared on X by the account @gharkekalesh. According to the caption, the incident took place in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh during a storm that struck the area on Tuesday evening.

The caption read: "Due to the storm in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh yesterday evening, a tin shed flew away. A woman narrowly escaped; her neck was almost cut."

The video has since been viewed by thousands of users and continues to attract reactions online.

Internet reacts

The dramatic footage quickly sparked discussion among social media users.

One user commented, "They literally rejected the plot of the movie Final Destination in the middle of the road."

Another wrote, "Oh my God, how did this happen? I hope she is fine."

A third user pointed out, "These tin sheds are installed everywhere nowadays. A major accident can happen at any time."

A fourth person simply remarked, "She escaped by a whisker."

A reminder during storm season

While some viewers described the incident as miraculous, others felt it highlighted the dangers posed by loosely installed structures during severe weather conditions.

Strong winds can turn ordinary objects into dangerous projectiles, making it important for people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during storms whenever possible.

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Disclaimer: The information in this story is based on claims made on social media. The authenticity of the video and the claims associated with it have not been independently verified.