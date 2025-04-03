Woman lying on train seat with feet on food tray sparks heated debate on 'civic sense' A train passenger's unusual seating sparked controversy over civic sense. A woman's decision to lie on a train seat with feet on the food tray raises questions about etiquette and personal space. Join the debate on what's acceptable in public.

A recent post on X (previously Twitter) generated a conversation about public etiquette and civic sense in India, focusing on the topic of personal conduct in public settings. The tweet, published by a user on social media, includes an image of a train's interior with blue seats visible in the frame.

The image's focal point is a woman, whose face is obscured, lying across the seats with her feet up on the food tray in front of her, a behaviour commonly seen as impolite in public places. It's unclear from the photo whether the woman reserved the entire row or saved the seats for her family or friends. She had also placed all three of her bags on the tray table and used the empty chairs to stretch her legs and sit comfortably.

Alongside the image, the user posted a caption reading, "The lack of basic civic sense in India is neither a regional issue nor a class issue. It is simply an Indian issue."

The post rapidly went viral, generating over 9 lakh views and a flurry of reactions. While some users condemned the act, others voiced differing opinions, leading to a heated discussion about civic behaviour in India.

One user commented, “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and a clear sign of how the lack of basic etiquette is becoming a norm in our society.” Another user shared their thoughts, stating, “It’s not just about what’s considered polite but also about respect for others' space. We need to address this mindset.”

Others pointed out that the problem transcends individual actions, with one user suggesting, “This is a systemic issue. We need more awareness campaigns and education on how to behave in public spaces.” A different comment read, “This isn't a class issue. It's about basic upbringing and awareness. We should be teaching kids respect for public property.”

“I saw a white lady do the same on the flight from Philadelphia to Dallas last week except for a bag on the console," a comment read.

An individual asked, “When there is an empty seat and when they have swollen legs, they stretch a bit. Why do you feel such an inferiority complex about being Indian?"

