Woman in China spends $280,000 shopping online, rents a flat to store her unopened packages

A 66-year-old woman from Shanghai, China, has allegedly spent over two million yuan (roughly US$280,000) on internet shopping, which ultimately led her to rent an additional flat just to store the unopened packages, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP)

The woman, who goes by Wang, resides alone in the Jiading neighbourhood of Shanghai. SCMP claims that over the past few years, Wang has been making purchases online, and that the shipments, many of which are still unopened, have piled up in her flat and even spilt into her basement garage. She acknowledges that she no longer has room to sleep in her own house due to the increasing amount of stuff.

The unsanitary circumstances have drawn concerns from Wang's neighbours. Residents in the area are concerned about the strong odour and the frequent presence of cockroaches and flies.

One official who is familiar with the case said, "It’s really become a problem for those living nearby."

Wang also confessed to being addicted to online shopping. She said, “Years ago, I sold my flat in the downtown area and bought this house in Jiading. It is easy for other people to conclude that there is a lot of money left in my pocket,” she explained. “To prevent other people from borrowing money from me, I choose to spend it buying things. When they see piles of stuff in my home, they will feel it is not appropriate to ask me to lend them money.”

She disclosed that she regularly shops live-stream, primarily purchasing gold jewellery, health supplements, and cosmetics.

According to reports, Wang's daughter lives overseas, and her family hardly ever pays her a visit. Speaking anonymously, a residential committee official stated that they had tried to intervene by involving Wang's family, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

The official also said, “Last May, we helped clean her home with her consent, but the hoarding resumed soon after."

