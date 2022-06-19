22-year-old woman gets hired to only watch adult videos; her whopping salary will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Rebecca Dickson is officially delegated as the Bedbible’s Head of Porn Research.

A 22-year-old girl named Rebecca Dickson is earning nearly three times more than the federal minimum wage in the United States as reported by a New York Post report. Rebecca who hails from Scotland was hired by a website company from over 90,000 applicants. Her unique work involves her watching the adult content including films and videos as part of the research to gain an in-depth understanding of the adult industry. She gathers information and data which focus on areas such as number of orgasms, sex positions, duration, male vs. female ratio, and language distribution.

Delegated as the Bedbible’s Head of Porn Research, Rebecca claims that it is her 'ideal job'. While talking to Wales Online, she said, "'I saw it and thought that was just the ideal job, who wouldn't want to get paid to watch porn? I'm honestly shocked that I was picked for the job as I'm from a small town where not much happens, so it's a great opportunity and I'm glad to be a part of the project.''

She is paid a whopping amount of $20 (Rs 1,500) an hour. According to a report by New York Post, Rebecca's first assignment involved watching Pornhub's 100 most-watched videos and tracking down points about duration, and the sex positions featured in them.

She also noted points about hair-color distribution, language distribution, fetishes and role-plays that were seen in the clips. An official statement from Bedbible mentioned, "Congratulations to Rebecca Dickson, our official Head of Porn Research! She was chosen from over 90,000 applicants and so far, she's doing an amazing job. Welcome to the BedBible family, Rebecca!"

As the position was remote based so anyone in the world could apply. The only criteria was that the person should be 21 or older.