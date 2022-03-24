Woman's hand resembles 'shark head' after surgery for sepsis, viral videos show her taking it in right stride

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN UPDATE Sadie Kemp underwent surgery for kidney stones and contracted sepsis afterward

A woman was left with her hand resembling a 'shark head' after she was operated upon for sepsis. The doctors who performed the surgery on her had to sew her hand inside her abdomen to keep it alive. She contracted sepsis after undergoing another operation for the problem of kidney stone around Christmas last year.

As per international websites, 34-year-old Sadie Kemp from Peterborough contracted sepsis after undergoing surgery for kidney stones. She went into septic shock which affected her limbs, resulting in the amputation of her fingers. After this, they also sewed the infected hand into a pouch and into her abdomen to ensure blood kept flowing through it.

After the surgery, Kemp's hand resembles a 'shark head'. Even after this ordeal, she made sure to take fate in the right stride. Videos on social media show her having fun with her 'shark hand' and the smile on her face is intact. Going forward, her other hand and both legs below the knee will have to be amputated.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up by her close ones so that she gets all the help she requires. Kemp is a healthcare professional who was working for the NHS test and trace before this incident happened. She can no longer work due to recovery in hospital.

As per her GoFundMe page, Kemp is the mother of a teenage boy and his younger brother. They are currently being cared for by her mother. Kemp would be needing best prosthetics to care for her family and make a living.