Woman from Bengaluru shares two incidents of harassment in one day, says 'it's exhausting and gross' A 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru took to Reddit to share two incidents of harassment that she faced on the same day. She said that the first incident took place K R Puram where she was driving home. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

Women face harassment on a day-to-day basis. It could be from their friends, a delivery agent or just a random stranger on the street. While such incident leave a deep scar on a woman, it has been normalised and today, most people refrain from speaking about it. A 23-year-old woman from Bengaluru took to Reddit to share two incidents of harassment that she faced on the same day.

She said that the first incident took place K R Puram where she was driving home with her family in her father's car and was stuck in traffic for over an hour. She wrote, "While waiting, I was glancing around, and that’s when I made brief eye contact with a man in another car he seemed to be with his family too. To my shock and disgust, he had the audacity to make a kissing gesture at me."

She said that she was so taken aback that she "immediately looked away." The 23-year-old further said that "I wish I’d had the presence of mind to call him out or even just flip him off, but with my family around, I just couldn’t bring myself to react."

Sharing the second incident, she said that on that very same night, a delivery agent winked at her. She wrote, "As if that wasn’t enough, later that same night, a random delivery guy had the nerve to wink at me. Two completely unsolicited, disgusting encounters in the span of just a few hours."

"It’s honestly infuriating how some men have absolutely no sense of respect or decency. No matter the setting public spaces, heavy traffic, even when they’re with their own families they behave shamelessly. It’s exhausting and gross," she said.

(Image Source : SOCIAL/ REDDIT)Woman shares two incidents of harassment in one day

The woman received support from several users. Several of them took to the comment section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "That’s so disgusting and frustrating. Some men just have zero shame or basic decency, it’s exhausting to deal with this kind of behavior all the time."

Another commented, "the worst part is we end up feeling embarrassed with ourselves even when we didn't do anything." A third comment read, "Banglore is losing it's most important tag and that was being safe."

One user wrote, "It's sickening bad, bad to an extent were someone starring at you in a creepy way has become normal, as a girl u feel yaar ye toh hota hi rehta h....it's just so damn fucking bad"

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Man performs Bhangra on London Underground escalator, commuters record video | Watch