Woman finds ‘one in a billion’ round egg & it can sell for over Rs 1 lakh. Watch

Trending News: In an extraordinary discovery, a shopper stumbled upon a perfectly round egg while browsing their local supermarket. Former newsreader Jacqueline Felgate shared a video of the rare find, sparking a wave of egg-citing puns and amazement. The unique egg was purchased from a Woolworths store in Fisherman's Bend, Melbourne and has been appraised at over a thousand dollars, with expectations of its value rising even higher.

Experts estimate the chances of finding a round egg to be between one-in-a-billion and one-in-1.25 billion, making this discovery truly exceptional. The egg's owner shared their excitement, noting that only one in a billion eggs are round, and the last one sold for over $1,400 (Rs. 1.14 lakh).

Netizens joined in the astonishment, marvelling at the perfectly sculpted specimen. Some commenters joked about the possibility of the kids having eaten it, while others expressed sympathy for the chicken that laid such an unusual egg. However, there were also sceptics who found it hard to believe that such high prices could be paid for eggs. One commenter humorously referred to the price as "eggtortion."

