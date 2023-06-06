Woman finds bag of cocaine in hot dog at US restaurant, employee restaurant

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NBC NEWS Woman finds bag of cocaine in hot dog

Trending News: In a bizarre incident at a Sonic restaurant in Espanola, New Mexico, a woman had a disturbing experience when she discovered a bag of cocaine inside her hot dog. The unexpected topping left her disgusted and prompted her to contact the police. The restaurant employee responsible for the incident, Jeffrey David Salazar, has been arrested and is now facing a felony charge.

Unwanted Surprise in the Hot Dog

Celine Gonzales was the unfortunate recipient of this shocking surprise while enjoying her hot dog. As she took a bite, she found a suspicious substance wrapped in plastic. Horrified, she immediately alerted the authorities.

The Police Investigation

Upon arrival, the police conducted a field test, which confirmed that the substance was a gram of cocaine. Fortunately, Gonzales believes she did not ingest any of the drug and promptly spat out the bag. Based on the surveillance footage from the restaurant, the authorities identified Jeffrey David Salazar, a 54-year-old employee, engaging in suspicious activity.

Surveillance Footage Reveals Suspicious Behaviour

The restaurant's surveillance cameras captured Salazar appearing to engage in a hand-to-hand transaction with a female employee in the kitchen. Following this, he was seen frantically searching the area as if he had misplaced something. Detectives noted a sudden change in his body language, indicating his realization that he had lost the bag of cocaine.

Arrest and Charges

Salazar was arrested and is now facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance. During the investigation, he admitted to purchasing the cocaine in the restaurant's parking lot. It is believed that he inadvertently placed the illegal narcotics into the Coney hot dog, mistaking it for something else, before realizing his error and searching for it.

