'Aise log iss duniya mein...': Woman films man making obscene gestures at her during train journey

New Delhi:

A content creator has alleged that she was harassed while travelling on a train after a man standing outside made obscene gestures towards her for a brief period. The incident, which she recorded in a video and later shared on X, has since gone viral, prompting Indian Railways to acknowledge her complaint.

The creator, Rupali Dixit, said the incident took place while she was travelling on the Vivek Express between Bolpur Junction and Dankuni. Her post quickly drew widespread attention, with many social media users calling for action against the man and praising her for documenting the alleged harassment.

Content creator shares video of alleged harassment

Dixit posted a video on X, claiming a man standing outside the train made sexually inappropriate gestures towards her for a short while.

The clip appears to show the man looking in her direction while making obscene gestures. At one point in the video, Dixit can be heard saying, "Aise log iss duniya mein exist karte hain."

Alongside the video, Dixit also shared a screenshot indicating that her train had departed from Bolpur Junction and was on its way to Dankuni.

Describing the incident, she wrote, "Today I was travelling in Vivek Express when I stood at the coach door, this guy behaved badly and gave me signs."

According to her post, the man was near the second general coach of the 15228 SMVT Express, close to the engine, and was expected to reach Dankuni Junction.

See the post here:

Railways responds to the complaint

The video soon gained traction on social media, with many users expressing concern over the alleged incident and urging authorities to identify the man and take appropriate action.

Responding to Dixit's post, Indian Railways confirmed that her complaint had been registered through its grievance redressal platform, RailMadad.

"Your complaint has been registered on RailMadad and complaint no. has been sent through SMS on your mobile no," the official handle replied.

The response was welcomed by several users, many of whom hoped the complaint would lead to further action.

Others said the incident served as a reminder for passengers to report cases of harassment instead of remaining silent, arguing that timely complaints can help authorities respond more effectively. While some appreciated the Railways' prompt reply, others said the episode highlighted the need for stronger surveillance and stricter action against those accused of harassing passengers.

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