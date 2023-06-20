Woman discovers 34-year-old message in plastic bottle floating at sea. Viral post

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Woman discovers 34-year-old message in plastic bottle

Trending News: Trudy Shattler, a beachcomber from Canada, made an extraordinary discovery while combing the beach – a bottle with a handwritten note inside that had been floating in the water for over 34 years. Shattler found the bottle at a spot known as the "back side of Pogachou," located approximately 12 miles from St Augustine River Quebec.

Excited about her find, Shattler took to Facebook on June 5 to share a photo of the note-filled bottle. She wrote, "While beachcombing today, I found a plastic bottle with a note inside. The note mentioned it was placed in the water 10 miles off Fox Point in Port Aux Choix. The weather was sunny with no wind. The note was dated May 29, 1989. This bottle has survived 34 years and 1 week. I would love to hear from the person who put this bottle in the water. I am a professional beachcomber. I've always wanted to find a bottle with a message inside."

Shattler's Facebook post quickly garnered hundreds of likes and shares. One user commented, "I remember those bottles; they were the new soda bottles that came out."

In an update, Shattler revealed that she had discovered the identity of the person who wrote the note. She stated, "It is Gilbert Hamlyn from Port Aux Choix, Newfoundland. Unfortunately, Mr. Hamlyn passed away two years ago. His son reached out to me and confirmed it was his dad. I would like to thank everyone for sharing this post and bringing this bottle home after 34 years at sea. I will send it to his son as soon as possible." Shattler also shared a photo of Mr. Hamlyn in the updated post.

This post, shared on June 6, has received over 200 likes since being posted. It has also garnered numerous comments and expressions of awe. One individual wrote, "Wow, very cool," while another commented, "That's awesome! Great pictures, Trudy." A third person expressed, "That's awesome! Wow!"

Read More Trending News