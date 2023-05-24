Woman dances to Sawaar Loon in beautiful pastel lehenga, mesmerizes netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman dances to Sawaar Loon

Trending News: Dance videos have gained immense popularity on Instagram due to their ability to uplift and captivate viewers. Whether it's a solo performance to a Bollywood hit or a group's enthralling routine to a soul-stirring melody, these videos keep us glued to our screens. Among the multitude of dance reels, there is one video that stands out, catching the attention and winning the hearts of many online.

The video captioned “A little golden hour dance" was shared on Instagram by artist Drisya ︎Reghuram. Dressed in a stunning lehenga choli, Drisya gracefully moves to the enchanting tune of "Sawaar Loon" from the film "Lootera" starring Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. As she twirls in a beautiful white and pastel blue lehenga, the golden rays of the sun embrace her, casting a warm and ethereal glow over her performance. With each step, Drisya leaves an indelible impression on the hearts of all who witness her dance.

Since its upload three days ago, the video has garnered remarkable attention, accumulating over 215k views and 28k likes, with the numbers continuing to rise rapidly. Netizens have been captivated by Drisya's graceful performance, expressing their admiration and thoughts in the comments section. One viewer admitted to watching the video more than 20 times, confessing their deep love for it. "You look exactly how this song made me feel," another user commented. "Gorgeous expressions and choreography," a third user wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

Read More Trending News