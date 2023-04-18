Tuesday, April 18, 2023
     
Woman dances gracefully to Neend Churayee Meri, gets compared to Madhuri Dixit. Watch

The woman's dance video continues to attract attention, and many viewers are amazed by her talent.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 18, 2023 13:20 IST
Woman dances gracefully to Neend Churayee Meri
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman dances gracefully to Neend Churayee Meri

Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular trend on social media due to their entertainment value. These videos often go viral, showcasing individuals grooving to different songs that are trending. One such viral dance clip features a woman dancing to the 1997 film Ishq's song Neend Churayee Meri. This video is just one of many that showcases the power of dance on social media and the ability of talented dancers to go viral. 

The clip begins with the woman wearing a white saree, swaying to the music's beats and lyrics, matching her steps flawlessly. Roshni Tailor shared the video on her Instagram on March 15, and it has since garnered over 237k views, 7.6k likes, and many comments praising the dancer's skills.

Some users praised her for never missing a beat, while others complimented her graceful moves. Many users even labelled her a rockstar and expressed their obsession with her reels. "U give me madhuri and shraddha vibe....btw you did gracefully," a user commented. “I love your saree,” another user wrote. "You dance so gracefully, amazing," a third added.

Watch the viral video of woman dancing to Neend Churayee Meri here:

