Will Smith-Chris Rock slap moment to Allu Arjun's fire dialogue; memes that had the internet ROFL-ing in 2022

The year 2022 is about to end. A lot happened this year that no one could have expected. For some, 2022 was full of happiness and for others, it proved to be not so pleasant. Many people made headlines this year. Many memes went viral this year, which you must have also shared with your friends. Let us take you through the top 5 memes related to the year 2022, which you must have laughed after seeing, reading or listening to them and shared them on social media.

Binod meme

When it comes to the most shared memes of 2022, 'Binod' tops the list. On hearing the name Binod, you must have understood which Binod we are talking about. This meme came out from the second instalment of the Hindi webseries Panchayat. In this series, one character making a khaini says to the other character, "Dekh rahe ho Binod".

As soon as this meme went viral, it became a topic of discussion everywhere. This was discussed on Twitter for several days. Many companies shared it by making memes on it. You must have used it a lot too.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEBinod meme

Flower Nahi Fire Hai Main

South Indian actor Allu Arjun's film Pushpa created a stir across the country. Every single dialogue in this movie became immensely popular, and people began incorporating it into their daily conversations. In this movie, Pushpa i.e. Allu Arjun has a dialogue, "Flower nahi, fire hai main".A lot of memes were made on this dialogue. It was instantly taken up by the people and went viral in no time.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEFlower Nahi Fire Hai Main

Will Smith and Chris Rock's infamous slap moment

Oscar Awards have the highest status in the cinema world. In March this year, the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards was held. This award function this time was in discussion for many reasons. One of which was actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The discussion of this slap scandal went on for many days.

After this slap incident, there was a flood of memes on social media. People were sharing it by creating numerous templates. You might have washed your hands in the flowing Ganges of these memes.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEWill Smith and Chris Rock's infamous slap moment

Kacha Badaam

Many people went viral this year due to this song. Bhuvan, who sang Kachha Badam, and Anjali Arora, the girl who danced to this song, were among them. When this song went viral, it received a massive response. People made memes out of it and shared them widely.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEKacha Badaam

Hum Kuch Nahi Bata Sakte, Kyunki...

If you are active on social media, then you must know Dharmendra Dhakad. You might have seen any of his videos while scrolling through Facebook or other social media sites. In one of the videos, a man says, "Hum kuch nahi bata sakte, kyunki hum despression mai hai (I can't tell anything, I am in despression). The wrong pronounciation of "depression" left netizens in splits.

This meme became very popular and was shared on many occasions. You might be one of those people who shared this meme to crack a joke during a conversation.

Image Source : FILE IMAGEHum Kuch Nahi Bata Sakte, Kyunki...

