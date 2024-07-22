American travel vlogger plans to eat Delhi street food until food poisoning, here's what happened next

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOTS Colin Duthie, an American vlogger is on a travel spring in India

Various types of street food are available in Delhi, including samosa-kachori to momos and golgappas etc. And seems like the aroma of these has even reached the foreign states. An American travel vlogger is in a lot of discussion these days on Instagram. The vlogger took a unique challenge to eat different street foods in Delhi and said that he would keep eating street food in Delhi until he got food poisoning.

American vlogger's strange challenge

This American man is a travel vlogger, whose name is Colin. He recently created a stir on social media with a similar challenge in Lahore, Pakistan and now he has reached Delhi and is attracting everyone's attention with his video. Colin started his video with a strange challenge 'I will keep eating street food until I get food poisoning. Right now I am in New Delhi, India and I am going to find the strangest things to eat and eat them. So let's go,' said the vlogger.

Here's what all Collin ate

Colin started his challenge with dal kachori, which he found very tasty. After that, while passing through the busy streets of Delhi, he reached a samosa shop and sat there and shared a samosa with a boy. Then he can also be seen sitting at one place and eating ice gola, whose taste he compared to 'freshly cut grass'. After this, he ended the video saying, 'Well, I still haven't got food poisoning, because I am different. So this series will continue in India and I am very excited.

Watch the video here:

Colin shared this video on his Instagram, which has been viewed 1.3 million times so far, while more than 53 thousand people have also liked the video and given various reactions. One user wrote, 'Brother's stomach needs to be studied', while another user has written, 'Brother is really made differently'. Another comment read, 'You are not made differently! This is Indian natural food without any American touch! It will not harm you.

