'Wife comes first': Dhoni's birthday message for friend wins hearts, goes viral | Watch

'Wife comes first': Dhoni's birthday message for friend wins hearts, goes viral

New Delhi:

The new viral videos show cricket legend MS Dhoni attending a friend's birthday party. The way the sportsman conducts himself sparks praise from fans, applauding his apparent humility and kindness.

Seeing positive videos going viral on the internet is always a good thing, and the new clips showing MS Dhoni at his friend Surender Kumar’s birthday party are an exception, spreading good vibes and positivity to viewers. The most seen clip has reached more than 600,000 views and more than 70,000 likes.

The videos were published as a series of clips shared on Instagram on June 22 by @surenderk.kaka, Dhoni’s friend, whose birthday was celebrated. He added the caption “TEARS OF JOY ON SPECIAL DAY”.

But the birthday boy was not the reason for the video going viral. Discreet in the background was indeed present MS Dhoni, a famous cricket player and former Indian international. However, viewers were pleased with the humility that the most successful captain ever for the Indian cricket team showed in the videos. In the video, Dhoni stands quietly at the back, blending in seamlessly while the crowd sings “Happy Birthday”.

But the major moment that sparked a reaction occurs when Doni is offered a piece of cake multiple times. After the first time, the cricketer offers it to his friend’s wife, saying, “Pehle Kaaki ko khilao, aapko ghar mein rehna hai. Hum toh chale jayengey.” (First feed Kaki. You have to live here; we’ll all be leaving soon, which prompted laughter from everyone present. When presented with a second piece of cake, Dhoni declines again, suggesting that the children should enjoy it first before he finally accepts a slice for himself. In a third moment, he offers a piece to his teary friend, demonstrating again to viewers his kindness.

Fans charmed by Dhoni’s attitude did not hide from showing their appreciation in the comments. One user commented, “Luckiest man,” while another said, “Uncle ke aakho main aashu aagye” (Uncle has tears in his eyes). A third user expressed, “That’s why we love him… simplicity and down-to-earth….my captain!”

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

