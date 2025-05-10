Why are the 5 abodes of Lord Shiva called Panch Kailash? Know details In this article, we have explained which mountains are included in Panch Kailash and their importance. It is believed that from time to time, Lord Shiva resides in Panch Kailash.

Along with Kailash Mansarovar, there are some other mountains which are considered the abode of Lord Shiva. There are a total of 5 mountains, including Mount Kailash. Each mountain has its importance, but one thing is common to all of them: they are the centre of spirituality and mysticism. It is believed that from time to time, Lord Shiva resides in Panch Kailash. In this article, we are going to give you information about Panch Kailash.

Mount Kailash

Mount Kailash or Kailash Mansarovar is said to be the main abode of Lord Shiva. Drinking the water of the Mansarovar lake located here washes away the sins of many births. It is believed that Mount Kailash is also the way to heaven, although to date no one has been able to conquer this mountain. It is believed that spiritual energy is required to climb Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva. Devotees have many transcendental experiences by going there. Mount Kailash is located in Tibet, and Indian devotees have to take a visa to go there because this place is under the jurisdiction of China.

Adi Kailash

One of the Panch Kailash, Adi Kailash, is also known as Chota Kailash. Adi Kailash is in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand state of India. According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva practised yoga and meditation while sitting on Adi Kailash. The wedding procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati also rested at this place. Near Adi Kailash mountain is Parvati Lake, which is considered as sacred as Mansarovar.

Manimahesh Kailash

Manimahesh Kailash is located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. It is believed that this place was created by Lord Shiva for Mother Parvati. A rock on the peak of this mountain is considered to be the form of Shivalinga, i.e., Lord Shiva. It is also mentioned in the scriptures that Lord Shiva did penance here. There is a lake near Manimahesh Kailash in which all sins are washed away by taking a dip in it. This lake is called Mani Mahesh Lake.

Kinnaur Kailash

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva met Goddess Parvati for the first time in Kinnaur Kailash. It is described in the Mahabharata that Lord Shiva used to organise a meeting of the gods in winter at this place. Arjuna received the Pashupatastra from Lord Shiva at this place. The speciality of the Shivling located in Kinnaur Kailash is that it changes colour repeatedly. It is white at sunrise, yellow at sunset, and its colour becomes black at night. Many devotees visit Kinnaur Kailash every year.

Shrikhand Kailash

The Shivlinga in Shrikhand Kailash is one of the largest. Statues of Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya can also be seen at this place. The Shrikhand Kailash Yatra takes place only in the month of Shravan. It is believed that the offerings made to Lord Shiva here go to the caves located here. The Shrikhand Kailash Yatra is considered to be the most difficult among the Panch Kailash.

