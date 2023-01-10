Why are Londoners removing their pants when using the tube ride? Here's the answer!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AARONCHOWN, @ROBZIK Why are Londoners removing their pants in tube ride?

Social media is flooded with pictures of Londoners riding the tube while not wearing trousers. While everyone is bewildered by "what is going on in London" and "why are people travelling only in their underwear," we are here to burst your question bubble. It was 'No Trousers Tube Ride Day' on Sunday, and many passengers were seen travelling in the capital's tube without trousers, leaving others perplexed. The Elizabeth Line saw the inaugural tube ride without underpants. A lot of people joined in the event as it happened after a long time.

This was the first time that enthusiasts were able to participate in the event since the COVID-19 pandemic, and there was allegedly no actual membership required to join other enthusiasts. The only two prerequisites for anyone participating in the event were that they be willing to not wear their underpants on the subway and that they maintain a poker face while participating. Many individuals attended the event and made the most of it because it took place a long time after the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, the comic performance art group Improv Everywhere is behind the whole event. They started the no-trousers tube ride in 2002 in New York, which has been going on for twenty years. According to the organisation, the amusing custom originated as a simple practical joke involving seven persons who faked not to notice each other when boarding a train at each station for seven straight stops.

It then transformed into an international event that has been witnessed in over 60 locations worldwide, including London, Germany, France, Australia, Romania, Lisbon, Tokyo, and Toronto. However, it has not been seen in the last two years during the COVID outbreak. The Stiff Upper Lip Society organised the event in London in 2023.

The founder of The Stiff Upper Lip Society, Ivan Markovic, who was the organiser of the event, revealed the motto of the event in a conversation with MyLondon. He said, "There is no agenda for the event apart from a desire to make others laugh and smile. We’re not raising money, we’re not raising awareness, we’re just creating a moment."

