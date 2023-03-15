Who is Jorawar Singh Kalsi? Youtuber arrested for throwing currency notes from speeding car for REELS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JORAWAR SINGH KALSI Jorawar Singh Kalsi's cash video

Delhi-based YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his three associates were arrested by Gurugram police for posting a video on social media in which they were driving "rashly" on the Golf Course road and hurling fake currency notes from the car boot while imitating a scene from a web series. He was enacting a scene from Shahid Kapoor's web series 'Farzi'. The incident took place on the underpass of Gurugram's DLF Golf Course Road on March 2. An FIR has been registered against Kalsi and his friend under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 283 (obstruction in public way) of IPC at Sushant Lok police station.

According to the police, Kalsi posted a reel on his Instagram account on March 2 in which he and an associate recreated the 'Farzi' scene. Reportedly, Lucky Kamboj, a social media influencer, who also makes reels, can be seen throwing cash from a white Baleno's trunk while wearing a mask in the video as Joravar drives the car. The video was posted by them on their social media handles but later deleted.

Who is Joravar Singh Kalsi?

Joravar Singh Kalsi is a 24 years old Delhi-based YouTuber and media influencer. He has 3.51 lakh subscribers on his YouTube and 342K followers on Instagram. He is famous for making reels and videos on YouTube. Joravar Singh Kalsi was born on July 21, 1998. He did his schooling in Delhi and completed his graduation from Delhi University. According to social media reports, Joravar first started posting regular lifestyle and lip-syncing videos on Tik Tok. He amassed a huge fan following via the app.

At present, the police are trying to find out his intentions behind the video. Although the sections in the FIR against Jorawar are bailable, but police said that it is necessary to teach a lesson to such people who do not care about others' lives while shooting such videos.

