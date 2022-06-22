Who is Xavier Musk, Elon’s trans daughter who wants to change her name to Vivian?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's transgender daughter has reportedly filed a request to change her name to reflect her gender identification and avoid any ties to her biological father. She said, "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." She wants nothing to do with Elon Musk and has filed legal documents to drop his famous last name. The petition for both a name change and a new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica in April.

Who is Xavier Musk?

The former Xavier Alexander Musk, 18, has asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name. She said she wants her name to be Vivian Jenna Wilson. In the documents, she said she wants to be recognised as female, but the name change is not just about her transitioning, there is clearly a rift with dear ol' Dad, the report said. Vivian lists her reason for the name change as "gender identity" and she no longer wishes to be related to Musk. ALSO READ: Elon Musk's trans daughter doesn't want to 'be related' to him & netizens have valuable suggestions

Vivian has a twin brother, Griffin, and the last name Wilson comes from their mother, Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008. Therefore, the teenager is changing her full name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson, taking her mother’s last name. According to the report, Vivian's hearing on the name change is set for Friday.

Meanwhile, neither Musk nor Vivian has previously said anything publicly about their relationship or her transition. Interestingly though, back in December 2020, Musk tweeted he supports the transgender community but added: "All these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

