Jaipur dietician's feat on social media stuns fans with unique 60-day challenge

A video is going viral on social media these days in which a dietician is trying to make people healthy by making himself 'sick'! Yes, we are talking about Jaipur's well-known dietician Rajat Jain. The 30-year-old nutritionist has taken giving heath tips to a new path, where with the use of sarcasm and reverse psychology is a dietician trying to educzte people.

Who is Rajat Jain?

Rajat Jain is no ordinary dietician. He is also a sports nutritionist, clinical nutritionist and certified diabetes educator. He has a dual master's degree in food and nutrition as well as yoga and is currently pursuing a doctorate. Giving diet plans for problems like obesity loss, weight gain, PCOD, thyroid, and diabetes is his daily work.

Unique 60-day challenge

But these days Rajat is in the news due to one of his unique experiments. He has taken up a 60-day challenge in which he is leading an unhealthy lifestyle like a common man, eating junk food, skipping exercise, and ruining his health.

What is the purpose?

Rajat says that he wants to make people realize the 'truth' of the importance of health. He believes that people will not take his words seriously until they see the result themselves. That is why he is sharing the whole story of his 'illness' with his followers, blood tests, sugar tests, everything.

Fans are shocked

Rajat's experiment has surprised his fans. His videos are going viral on social media and people are giving different reactions. Some people are praising his courage, while some people are calling him crazy. Many people are worried that this experiment may prove to be dangerous for his health. Well, whether this experiment be successful or not, only time will tell. But one thing is for sure, he has made people think about their health, and maybe that was his real intention.

