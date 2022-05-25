Who is Hansal Mehta's longtime partner and now wife, Safeena Husain? All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HANSAL MEHTA Hansal Mehta and Safeena Husain

Hansal Mehta has tied the knot with his longtime partner Safeena Husain. On Wednesday, the director took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the intimate ceremony, in which the newlywed couple can be seen signing the wedding documents. Hansal and Safeena’s wedding was hosted at Taj Campton Place in San Francisco. While the wedding ceremony was impromptu and unplanned, the filmmaker said that their vows were truthful.

Who is Safeena Husain

Soon after Hansal Mehta's wedding photos went viral, fans were curious to know about his wife. Hansal's longtime partner and now wife, Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Husain. She is a social worker and founder of 'Educate Girls', an organisation for supporting girls education. Safeena Husain has two daughters, Kimaya and Rehana, with Hansal Mehta.

Hansal Mehta's Instagram post

Sharing the pictures, the filmmaker penned a long post. "So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched. As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has," the caption read. ALSO READ: Hansal Mehta ties the knot to his longtime partner Safeena Husain after 17 years in impromptu ceremony | PICS

For the wedding, Hansal wore a casual tee and denims with a beige-brown blazer, whereas Safeena looked pretty in pink salwar-kurta, which she paired with a beautiful embroidered dupatta.

For the unversed, before marrying Safeena, Hansal Mehta was married to Sunita Mehta. The ex-couple has two sons, Jay and Pallava.

Hansal Mehta's professional front

The filmmaker is currently working on many projects. He is working on 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story','Scoop', a Netflix original series, and 'Captain India', a feature film starring Kartik Aaryan. He also directed the action movie 'Faraaz' with his son Jay Mehta and is working on a film with Kareena Kapoor.