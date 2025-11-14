Where is Rahul Gandhi? Social media bashes Congress leader for abandoning party amid Bihar defeat Bihar elections 2025: As the NDA heads towards a landslide victory in the state, social media was flooded with memes and posts asking about Gandhi’s whereabouts.

New Delhi:

The Congress has once again delivered a poor performance, this time in one of India’s most politically significant states, Bihar, with the party’s main leader Rahul Gandhi notably absent. Rumours circulated that he had been seen at Heathrow Airport in London with his niece Miraya Vadra, daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress leaders, however, dismissed the claims, saying the viral video of Gandhi and his niece was from September.

This has led to a wider question, where is the Leader of the Opposition, the supposed main face of the Congress in Bihar

Speculation suggested that he had travelled to London or Muscat, but according to the fact check platform NewsMeter, there is no official confirmation from the Congress or credible media outlets that he has flown to either London or the Middle East.

X was filled with posts about users asking the Leader of Opposition's whereabouts after the Mahagathbandhan's drubbing in the Bihar elections and "turning his back" on his Congress party.

"Let alone coming to the street, #RahulGandhi is not even there in India to come to Congress party office. As usual he vanished to foreign location when the results are out," a user posted.

"Where is Rahul Gandhi? He's not even with his Karyakartas in time of need. Where is sensible leadership?," another user wrote.

Elections were unfair from beginning: Rahul Gandhi's first reaction to Bihar loss

Amid the questioning, Rahul Gandhi reacted to the embarassing deafeat in Bihar assembly elections, claiming the polls were unfair from the start and that he is truly surprised by the results. His wherebaouts, although, remain unknown.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi thanked voters who supported the RJD Congress alliance and said the Opposition would step up its efforts to “protect the Constitution and democracy”.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was not fair from the very beginning,” he wrote.

