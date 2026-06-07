When Doraemon replaced the DJ: Mumbai pubs turn into giant childhood singalongs

New Delhi:

There are songs that belong to a generation. Then there are songs that can instantly transport an entire room back to after-school television, homework battles and evenings spent in front of the TV with a bowl of snacks.

That's exactly what happened recently when Mumbai pub-goers unexpectedly found themselves singing the Doraemon theme song at the top of their lungs instead of the latest party anthem. Videos from multiple pubs have since gone viral, showing crowds abandoning their cool nightclub personas and embracing pure childhood nostalgia.

The one song nobody forgot

According to viral clips shared online, DJs at Mumbai venues, including the British Brewing Company and Shah Millar House, surprised crowds by playing the iconic Doraemon theme song. What followed was something nobody expected.

Within seconds, entire groups began singing every word in unison. Phones came out, hands went up in the air, and strangers suddenly became childhood friends connected by a blue robotic cat from the future.

The reaction wasn't casual. It looked less like a pub night and more like a sold-out concert where everyone somehow knew the lyrics by heart.

Millennials and Gen Z had the same reaction

For many Indians who grew up in the 2000s, Doraemon wasn't just a cartoon. It was part of daily life. The familiar tune instantly triggered memories of racing home from school, finishing homework before favourite shows started and arguing with siblings over the TV remote.

That's probably why the videos resonated so strongly online. Viewers weren't just watching people sing in a pub. They were watching an entire generation reconnect with a shared childhood memory.

Forget club hits, nostalgia is the new party anthem

Social media users couldn't get enough of the clips. Many joked that if adults can collectively lose their minds over a cartoon theme song, perhaps the world is doing just fine. Others admitted they would have joined the singalong without a second thought. The viral videos also sparked a larger conversation about nostalgia and why childhood songs continue to hold such power long after people grow up.

Doraemon still has main-character energy

Music trends come and go. Party playlists change every year. Yet somehow, one theme song from a children's cartoon managed to unite an entire pub full of adults more effectively than any chart-topping hit. Perhaps that's the real reason these videos went viral. Not because people were singing. But for a few minutes, everyone in those pubs stopped being stressed adults and became kids again.

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