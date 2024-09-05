WhatsApp fake job scam: Unemployed man falls prey to Rs 250 crore GST billing fraud in UP, here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

An unemployed youth from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar became embroiled in a massive Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud involving e-way billing transactions worth approximately Rs 250 crore. The case came to light when GST officials visited the youth’s home to inform him of the fraudulent activities linked to his name.

Ashwani Kumar, a native of Barsu village in the Ratanpuri police station area, had received a job offer via a WhatsApp message a few days earlier. Eager for work, he submitted the requested documents, including his home electricity bill and his father's Aadhaar card, to the unknown sender. He also paid Rs 1,750 as part of the job application process. However, Ashwani never received the job. Instead, his personal information was misused to create a fake company and bank account.

How the man became victim of fraud?

Sharing his ordeal, Ashwani said he knows nothing about the fake company and bank account on his name. "I got a call on WhatsApp offering a job, and I was given some forms that included my home's electricity bill and my father's Aadhaar card. They also took Rs 1,750 from me. Now, I am told that a company is operating in my name, which I know nothing about. The GST department has informed me that a firm is running in my name, and a complaint has been lodged with the police. They have recorded the calls and messages I received, but there is no GST number or any related electricity bill."

What police said on the matter?

Senior officials revealed that a fraudulent e-way billing scheme worth around Rs 250 crore was executed using Ashwani's details. The fake company and bank account were used to generate fictitious e-way bills, which are usually required for the transport of goods and services under GST regulations. Police Superintendent Aditya Bansal provided further details about the case. He said this amount has not been credited to anyone's account.

The SP further elaborated, "Ashwani Kumar was lured with a job offer, and his documents were used to set up a fake company and bank account. Through these, fake e-way billing worth about Rs250 crore was generated." Bansal also mentioned that the GST department is collaborating with local authorities to investigate the case and take legal action.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: ED investigation uncovers Rs 25 crore cyber investment scam: Find out how it was done