What is the secret of Rakshas Tal situated near Mansarovar? Know it is forbidden to go near it Rakshas Tal is situated near Kailash Mansarovar. People who go on pilgrimage go to Mansarovar Lake and take a bath there, but no one is allowed to go to Rakshas Tal, which is situated at some distance from Mansarovar Lake. In this article, we have explained the secret of Rakshas Tal.

New Delhi:

In Hinduism, Mount Kailash is said to be the abode of Lord Shiva. Therefore, this mountain has great importance from a religious and spiritual point of view. Along with Hinduism, people of Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism also consider it a centre of spiritual energy. Mansarovar Lake and Rakshas Tal are also located near Mount Kailash. While devotees take a bath in the water of this lake along with visiting Mansarovar Lake, it is prohibited to go to Rakshas Tal, located at some distance from this lake. In such a situation, today we are going to tell you about some special things related to Rakshas Tal.

Lake of Demons

Rakshas Tal, situated near Mount Kailash, is also known as 'Ravana Tal' or 'Lake of Demons.' This lake is crescent-shaped, and Buddhists consider it a symbol of darkness. In Hinduism, it is believed that after taking a bath in Rakshas Tal, Ravana sat near it and did penance, and hence it is called Rakshas Tal. There are many other beliefs about this lake.

Beliefs related to Rakshas Tal

We have already told you that Ravana had performed penance by taking a dip in this lake. It is believed that due to Ravana's bathing, this lake was filled with demonic powers, due to which even today, one has negative experiences by going near this lake. On the other hand, the people of Tibet call Rakshas Tal as Langgar Cho or Lhanag Tso. Tibetan people and followers of Buddhism believe that the water of Rakshas Tal is cursed. Therefore, in Tibet, it is also called the black lake of poison. Tibetan people also avoid going near it. Even scientists have not been able to unravel the mystery to date as to why the water of Rakshas Tal is so salty and poisonous.

The water of Rakshas Tal is poisonous

Fishes are not seen in Rakshas Tal, nor is there any vegetation around it. Whereas, despite being in the same conditions and at the same height, Mansarovar Lake is full of fish and vegetation. It is said about Rakshas Tal that if someone takes a bath in it, he gets afflicted with serious diseases and may even die. Drinking the water of this lake is also prohibited. Keeping these things in mind, the Chinese government has built a boundary around Rakshas Tal.

What things is Rakshas Tal related to?

In Hinduism as well as in many other religions, Rakshas Tal is considered a symbol of impurity, negativity, and darkness. Along with this, this lake is also associated with Ravana and the moon. Travellers who have visited this place have said in their experiences that they experienced negativity after going near Rakshas Tal. According to religious beliefs, demons reside in this lake.

ALSO READ: Why are the 5 abodes of Lord Shiva called Panch Kailash? Know details