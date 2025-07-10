What is Fake Wedding? Here's everything about this viral party trend in India What's the buzz about fake weddings? Get the lowdown on this viral party trend in India, including its concept, significance, and why it's gaining popularity.

New Delhi:

In recent times, a new and quirky trend has taken over social media in India — the fake wedding. But what exactly is a fake wedding, and why is it becoming so popular among Gen Z?

What is a Fake Wedding?

A fake wedding is exactly what it sounds like — a wedding celebration with all the fun and festivities, but without a real marriage taking place. There’s no legal ceremony, no actual couple getting married — just a staged event where friends come together to celebrate, dance, dress up, and party like it’s a real wedding.

From haldi and mehendi functions to sangeet nights and full-on baraats, everything is planned and performed just like in a traditional Indian wedding. The only difference? No one is actually tying the knot.

Why is Gen Z obsessed with it?

For Gen Z in India, fake weddings are all about creating memories, content, and pure fun. Here's why it's catching on:

No Pressure, All Fun : Traditional weddings come with emotional and financial pressure. Fake weddings skip all that and keep only the joy.

: Traditional weddings come with emotional and financial pressure. Fake weddings skip all that and keep only the joy. Perfect for Content : With social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, fake weddings make for perfect content — from choreographed dances to outfit photos.

: With social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, fake weddings make for perfect content — from choreographed dances to outfit photos. A Chance to Dress Up : Indian weddings are known for their fashion. Fake weddings give everyone a chance to wear their dream lehenga or sherwani without needing a real wedding.

: Indian weddings are known for their fashion. Fake weddings give everyone a chance to wear their dream lehenga or sherwani without needing a real wedding. Friends Over Family: These events are usually organised by friends for friends — making it a fun, youthful celebration without the usual family drama.

How are fake weddings organised?

Fake weddings can be as simple or elaborate as the group wants. Some plan it as a surprise birthday party with a twist, while others rent wedding venues and even hire makeup artists and photographers. Often, a couple is “chosen” just for the event — they play bride and groom, but it’s all for fun and photos.

Is it just a trend?

Right now, fake weddings are more of a fun Gen Z social event than a serious tradition. But with more young people valuing experience over formality, this trend shows how creative and carefree the new generation can be — making moments matter in their own way.

