What is Fake Wedding? Here's everything about this viral party trend in India

In recent times, a new and quirky trend has taken over social media in India — the fake wedding. But what exactly is a fake wedding, and why is it becoming so popular among Gen Z?
What is a Fake Wedding?
A fake wedding is exactly what it sounds like — a wedding celebration with all the fun and festivities, but without a real marriage taking place. There’s no legal ceremony, no actual couple getting married — just a staged event where friends come together to celebrate, dance, dress up, and party like it’s a real wedding.
From haldi and mehendi functions to sangeet nights and full-on baraats, everything is planned and performed just like in a traditional Indian wedding. The only difference? No one is actually tying the knot.
Why is Gen Z obsessed with it?
For Gen Z in India, fake weddings are all about creating memories, content, and pure fun. Here's why it's catching on:
- No Pressure, All Fun: Traditional weddings come with emotional and financial pressure. Fake weddings skip all that and keep only the joy.
- Perfect for Content: With social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat, fake weddings make for perfect content — from choreographed dances to outfit photos.
- A Chance to Dress Up: Indian weddings are known for their fashion. Fake weddings give everyone a chance to wear their dream lehenga or sherwani without needing a real wedding.
- Friends Over Family: These events are usually organised by friends for friends — making it a fun, youthful celebration without the usual family drama.
How are fake weddings organised?
Fake weddings can be as simple or elaborate as the group wants. Some plan it as a surprise birthday party with a twist, while others rent wedding venues and even hire makeup artists and photographers. Often, a couple is “chosen” just for the event — they play bride and groom, but it’s all for fun and photos.
Is it just a trend?
Right now, fake weddings are more of a fun Gen Z social event than a serious tradition. But with more young people valuing experience over formality, this trend shows how creative and carefree the new generation can be — making moments matter in their own way.
Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.
