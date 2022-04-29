'What heatwave?' ask netizens after Indian baraat makes portable 'jugaadu' sun shade to beat the heat on road

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian baraat's portable sun shade to beat the heat wins Internet

Even a heatwave cannot stop Indians from celebrating their traditions with utmost enthusiasm. When the northern states of the country are suffering with the "hottest summer ever", a video of an Indian baraat is going viral on social media platforms. In the trending video, a groom is seen sitting on a mare under a jumbo sunshade in order to beat the heat on the road during a wedding ceremony (baraat). His people or the baraati's can be seen grooving to the tunes of wedding songs.

Viral video

The video is from Surat and has been shared by a person with Twitter username @Chopsyturvey. He captioned it as, "Sun shade and mobile secure enclosure for barat. Innovations galore."

Netizens reaction

The video was bombarded with comments and reaction by the Desi netizens. While a section of them appreciated the 'Indian Jugaad', the others thought it to be a disaster for Indian traffic and simply dissed it.

One of the users wrote, "What heat wave!!? Nothing can stop an Indian wedding... Add a couple of solar panels and the #GreatIndianJugaad is complete :)."

A user disapproved this innovation and said, "I am sorry to say, but this is a major nuisance for other road users. Incase an emergency vehicle needs to pass through,and without an enclosure, you will be able to step aside quickly. Nothing but a "selfish" innovation. "

Check out some more reactions below:

Heatwave in India

The India Meteorological Department has announced heat wave warning for at least five states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha as India witnesses its "hottest summer ever" with large parts of the country reporting temperatures around 45 degrees Celsius. This year, Northwest India recorded the hottest March in 122 years, with an average maximum temperature surpassing the previous record of 30.67 degrees Celsius in 2004.