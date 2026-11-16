'We've been Making in India ever since Modji said it': Jonty Rhodes' take on daughter India goes viral

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has once again given Indian fans a reason to smile. A video of him, filmed in August, where he is speaking about his daughter, India, is gaining traction on social media, particularly for his witty reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative.

During the conversation, Rhodes was asked about his connection with India and his daughter, prompting him to make a humorous observation about how his family had been contributing to the initiative since its launch in 2014.

Rhodes joked that he and his wife had been making their own contribution to 'Make in India', referring to the birth of their daughter in 2015. His playful response has struck a chord with viewers, bringing attention once again to his unusual but heartfelt connection with the country.

Why Jonty Rhodes named his daughter India

For Rhodes, the name India carries a personal meaning. His daughter, India Jeanne Rhodes, was born in Mumbai in April 2015, when he was associated with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

The decision reflected the family's affection for the country, where Rhodes had spent considerable time through cricket and developed a strong connection with its people, traditions and culture.

In an earlier interview, Rhodes explained that he and his wife Melanie were attracted to India's combination of history, spirituality, cultural diversity and modern outlook. He also wanted his daughter to grow up with the freedom to explore different experiences and cultures.

A bond that goes beyond cricket

Rhodes' association with India has never been limited to his cricketing career. Over the years, he has frequently spoken about the warmth he receives from Indian fans and his family's experiences in the country.

His wife and children have also been part of their Indian journey, including visits to temples and participation in traditional ceremonies.

For Indian cricket fans who remember Rhodes as one of the most athletic fielders the game has ever seen, his affection for the country is no secret. But his decision to name his daughter India remains one of the most personal expressions of that bond.

And now, years later, his 'Make in India' quip has given fans another reason to celebrate the lighter side of that relationship.

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