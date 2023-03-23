Watch: Virat Kohli dances to Lungi Dance during India and Australia ODI match

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SAAJANY28911637 Virat Kohli dances to Lungi Dance

Trending News: Ahead of the third ODI match between India and Australia in Chennai, Virat Kohli was seen dancing to the tune of a popular Bollywood song, “Lungi Dance” from the film Chennai Express. The Indian team was getting ready to take the field, and Kohli couldn't resist showing off his dance moves.

A video of the ace cricketer chirpily grooving to the beats ‘Lungi Dance’ was shared on Twitter and quickly garnered a lot of views. "King Kohli's great dance #INDvsAUS #ODI," the user who shared the video tweeted. Even Ravindra Jadeja joined in on the fun as the Indian team looked in a cheerful mood.

Watch the viral video of Virat Kohli dancing to Lungi Dance during India and Australia ODI match here:

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the third ODI match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Australian team was in high spirits after winning the second ODI match with the help of Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Travis Head. Meanwhile, India was determined to bounce back after their defeat in the previous match.

Steve Smith, the Australian skipper, said at the toss that they would be batting first as the pitch looked quite dry and hot. He also mentioned that David Warner was back in the team, while Cameron Green was feeling unwell, resulting in changes in the team lineup. Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team skipper, mentioned that they were looking to field first, and the decider match was always interesting. He further stated that Australia was a good team, and they were playing with the same team lineup.

