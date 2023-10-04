WATCH VIDEO: Baby crocodile found inside BMC’s Shivaji Park swimming pool at Dadar

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB (ANI) A baby crocodile was found at Mahatma Gandhi swimming pool located in Dadar area

Baby crocodile in Dadar swimming pool : A two-foot-long baby crocodile was spotted taking a dip in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mahatma Gandhi Swimming Pool, Dadar, in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 3), sparking fear among the swimmers.

The incident took place during the morning time when some swimming instructors noticed the reptile enjoying a swim in the huge pool, just before the days’ swimmer crowds were expected in the cool waters.

Some local residents and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande demanded to know from where the crocodile came into the swimming pool and raised apprehensions of swimmers' safety there.

An instructor told mediapersons that a few weeks ago, a snake had also slithered into the swimming pool- among the biggest run by the civic body in Mumbai- creating a huge scare among the swimmers.

According to reports, the baby crocodile reportedly bit a civic employee at the pools, the officials refused to comment on it.

Later, a team from the wildlife authorities rushed to the swimming, and managed to trap and catch the reptile, before the swimming pool was cleared for swimmers. It was rescued and handed over to the forest department, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The BMC has launched investigations to ascertain how and from where the reptile managed to find its way to the swimming pool.

