Watch: Ukrainian nurse who lost both legs shares first dance with new husband in heartwarming video

In a sad state of affairs, a Ukrainian nurse lost her legs and four fingers on her left hand when a landmine exploded after she stepped on it. Recently, she shared a heartwarming video from the hospital in Lviv where she got married to Viktor Vasyliv. The video is from their first dance together after being declared as husband and wife.

The video of their dance was caught on camera by a volunteer at the hospital. The beautiful clip shows Viktor holding Oksana in his arms and dancing as the camera pans with them. A smiling Oksana is seen thanking the people present in the hospital room who cheered for the couple's sweet gesture.

The video was also shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Parliament, which described it as the culmination of a "very special love story". "The couple got married in a #Lviv hospital, where the woman is preparing for prosthetic surgery. We wish the young couple happiness and long years together," the Lviv Medical Association added.

Take a look:

The nurse, 23-year-old Oksana met with an unfortunate accident while she was walking with Viktor in her hometown of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region on March 27. While she got massive injuries and lost her legs, Viktor escaped unhurt.

According to Sky News, Oksana underwent four surgeries after being evacuated to Dnipro. She reached Lviv four days ago for a procedure to fit prosthetics. It was in the western Ukrainian city that both Oksana and Viktor decide to tie the knot.

After the wedding, the couple is hoping to travel to Germany where Oksana will get proper prosthetic legs and undergo much-needed rehabilitation.

"I want to go back to our town, to Lysychansk, but frankly speaking, I am worried for my children. When the war is over, there will be so many things happening. The road was mined It is scary. I don’t know, we have not thought about it. The main goal is prosthetic care and getting back on my feet," she told.

Vasyliv is grateful for each day that he shares with his new wife. "I was afraid to lose her. I wanted to cry, but I could not cry. I was shocked, I could not comprehend that it was happening indeed. It was terrifying to lose the person I love," he said.