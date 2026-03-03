WATCH: UAE President, Dubai Crown Prince visit shopping mall amid regional conflict, people impressed

Dubai:

President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Dubai Mall on Monday evening, accompanied by Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai in a bid to reassure the people of the UAE city in the wake of missile strikes by Iran during in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The two leaders walked through the mall among surprised shoppers, greeting members of the public and posing for photographs in what was widely seen as a message of calm amid rising regional tensions. They were later filmed dining at the mall with members of their entourage.

Their public appearance came as the UAE’s air defence systems continued intercepting drones and missiles launched by Iran. The escalation followed strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran over the weekend, prompting retaliatory attacks across the region. As the conflict entered its fourth day, there were no signs of de escalation.

Long regarded as a safe haven in the Middle East, Dubai has now found itself drawn into the widening crisis. Although hundreds of incoming projectiles have been intercepted, falling debris has triggered fires and caused damage to prominent sites, including a luxury hotel in Palm Jumeirah, the iconic Burj Al Arab, and facilities at Jebel Ali Port.

Leaders praised for reassuring public

The UAE President and Dubai’s Crown Prince received widespread praise for stepping out in public during a period of military tension. A report by Yemen Online described the appearance as unprecedented, noting that it is rare for a head of state to be seen so openly in such circumstances.

A video shared on Instagram showed the two leaders having coffee with several Emirati officials at Dubai Mall, alongside the caption, “Having coffee in Dubai Mall while the region talks about tension. That’s how you reassure a nation.”

The clip attracted supportive comments. “Seeing how the UAE protected its people makes you realise how much we wish our home country did the same,” one user wrote.

“God bless UAE and its leaders,” another commented.

“This is true leadership, visible with the people,” one user posted on X, while another added, “That’s how a leader leads by example.”