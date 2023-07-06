WATCH: Group of women recreate Justin Bieber's popular track 'Baby' in desi style

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Viral video of a family singing Justin Bieber's Baby song is going viral

Justin Bieber's popular song, Baby, from the 2010 album My World 2.0 is captivating netizens' attention once again. No, the popstar has not come up with any new version of the song but it is a group of women who have recreated the song in their own unique folk style. A video went viral on Instagram recently featuring a few middle-aged ladies sitting in an under-construction building and singing the popular track.

Check out the video:

In the video, the women can be seen singing the lyrics along with the song which can be heard in the background. However, the main attraction of the clip is where one of them uses kitchen utensils to sync with the songs' music.

The video was shared by a user named The Culture Gully, who even watermarked the video with a text which says, ''Presenting to you Justin Bibiyaan.''

''Taking a break during supervising the construction of their house, this family created a whole new rendition of Justin Beiber’s song ‘Baby’. There’s no dearth of talent all across the world,'' The Culture gully captioned the video.

Netizens were quick enough to comment on the viral video where some praised their attempt while a few criticised them for ruining the classic song.

One user wrote, ''New way of folk song now.''. ''Yes talent but what in the world is going on,'' wrote another. One user with a verified account took a jibe on the women and wrote, ''I have so many question,'' along with laughter emojis.

Read More Trending News