Visakhapatnam set to illuminate history with Andhra Pradesh's first 'lighthouse museum' The Lighthouse Festival buzzed with energy from the announcement, featuring dazzling laser shows, vibrant cultural acts, lively stalls, and fun for all ages that pulled in students, artists, locals, and visitors. Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hailed the boom in lighthouse tourism across India.

Visakhapatnam:

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced that Visakhapatnam (Vizag) will host Andhra Pradesh's pioneering Lighthouse Museum, unveiled during the vibrant Indian Lighthouse Festival in the city. This initiative aims to immerse visitors in India's maritime legacy, safeguard historic lighthouse artifacts, and boost tourism. Alongside, a dedicated Centre for Maritime Education and Tourism Promotion will rise at a Vizag lighthouse, cementing the port city's role as a nautical heritage hub.

Festival launch and tourism surge

The announcement electrified the Lighthouse Festival, alive with laser light shows, cultural performances, stalls and family-friendly entertainment that drew students, artists, locals and tourists alike. Minister Sarbananda Sonowal spotlighted the explosive growth of lighthouse tourism nationwide- from 4 lakh visitors in 2014 to nearly 20 lakh today- fuelled by transforming 75 lighthouses into attractions. The government eyes 25 more such sites soon.

Sonowal credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for preserving maritime roots, noting India's upcoming milestone: hosting the International Lighthouse Authorities General Assembly in January 2027, a global first with delegates from 42 nations.

Ambitious national projects on horizon

Complementing Vizag's museum, the Rs 4,500 crore National Maritime Heritage Complex at Gujarat's Lothal- spanning 375 acres- will feature a towering 77-metre lighthouse emblematic of India's seafaring past, present, and future. Minister of State Suresh Gopi lauded the shift toward community-centric lighthouse hubs, blending education, preservation, and economic vitality.

This wave of development positions Vizag as a beacon for maritime enthusiasts, weaving history into modern tourism while honoring the sentinels that guided ships for centuries.