Virat Kohli’s young fans' request during IPL match will leave you in splits, see viral post

Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma have a daughter named Vamika. During an IPL match in Bengaluru recently, a young cricket fan made a unique request to King Kohli. Many netizens were enraged by the post.

A young fan at a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru was seen holding a placard that had a special request to Kohli. It read, "Hi Virat uncle. Can I take Vamika on a date?"

See Post,

The post has received lakhs of views since it was shared. Netizens have slammed the parents for their child's irresponsible behaviour. They defended the child, saying he was unaware of what his parents had intended for him to accomplish.

While it did not go very well. Netizens became furious and slammed the kids' parents. One stated, "This is seriously very wrong parenting." Another person stated, "At this age when he should be playing MARIO, he wanna play with MARIA, this is seriously very wrong parenting." A third person commented, "Little kid doesn’t even know what is he even holding."

Most netizens blamed parents and said this is just to gain a few minutes of fame. “Looks like Tiktokers kid. God Bless and save the kid from such parents.” Another user commented, “No you cannot, not till you understand the meaning of the words that are written there!".

