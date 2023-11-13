Virat Kohli-signed bat is Jaishankar’s present to UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, pic goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : AP EAM S Jaishankar meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the United Kingdom, called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street and presented him a cricket bat signed by Indian batting great Virat Kohli, the picture of which has gone viral on social media. The EAM, who was also accompanied with his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Diwali on Sunday (November 12).

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM S Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM, posting, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."

UK Prime Minister said, “The Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed @DrSJaishankar to Downing Street this evening. Together they expressed their very best wishes as Indian communities around the world begin #Diwali celebrations.”

Jaishankar is presently on an official visit to the UK where he is slated to hold a meeting with his UK counterpart James Cleverly. He arrived in Britain on Saturday and will conclude his visit on November 15. He is also scheduled to meet several other dignitaries during his visit.

Virat Kohli in World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli continued his red-hot form with a fifty against Netherlands in the last group-stage match of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 12. India's top order provided a brilliant start to put India on track for a big total at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium to continue its dominance in the tournament.

Kohli scored 51 off 56 before losing his wicket to Roelof van der Merwe and missed recording his 50th ODI hundred. However, the star batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Shakib Al Hasan's record for most fifty-plus scores in a single edition of the ODI World Cup. This was Kohli's 7th fifty-plus score in this tournament, a record first set by legendary Sachin Tendulkar in 2003 and then by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan in the last edition.



