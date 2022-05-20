Friday, May 20, 2022
     
After Virat Kohli pledges support to Rohit Sharma against Delhi Capitals, RCB fans begin rooting for MI

Virat Kohli's RCB reaching the playoffs relies on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians beating Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL clash on Saturday. RCB's loyal fans have been rooting for MI to thrash DC with all their might.

India TV Trending Desk Written by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2022 12:15 IST
Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma
Image Source : TWITTER/IPL.COM, @LOYALROHITSTAN

Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore's fate in the ongoing IPL lies on the upcoming match between Delhi Capitals and  Mumbai Indians as DC is close to RCB's spot at the fifth position, with 14 points and their win against Mumbai will assure DC of the playoffs spot. Speaking to captain Faf du Plessis after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, Virat Kohli joked that the two of them might even be at the stands, cheering for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians when they take on DC at the iconic venue on Saturday. "Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said.

"You might see us in the stadium as well," he added. 

And this has led the loyal RCB fans to cheer for Mumbai Indians to defeat DC to clear their path to the playoffs. They have bombarded social media platforms with hilarious memes and posts. 

Check them out here:

 

