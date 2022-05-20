After Virat Kohli pledges support to Rohit Sharma against Delhi Capitals, RCB fans begin rooting for MI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IPL.COM, @LOYALROHITSTAN Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore's fate in the ongoing IPL lies on the upcoming match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians as DC is close to RCB's spot at the fifth position, with 14 points and their win against Mumbai will assure DC of the playoffs spot. Speaking to captain Faf du Plessis after RCB's win over Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, Virat Kohli joked that the two of them might even be at the stands, cheering for Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians when they take on DC at the iconic venue on Saturday. "Trying to put our feet up and chill out for 2 days and support Mumbai. We have 2 more supporters for Mumbai, not just 2 but I think 25 more supporters," Kohli said.

"You might see us in the stadium as well," he added.

And this has led the loyal RCB fans to cheer for Mumbai Indians to defeat DC to clear their path to the playoffs. They have bombarded social media platforms with hilarious memes and posts.

Check them out here: