Viral Video: Young Iraq boy selling coffee with a smile on his face will definitely melt your heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DOUG_BARNARD Little boy selling coffee in Iraq

Viral Video: The need for basic amenities can force anyone do take up a job regardless of their age. A video of a young boy from Iraq has been making rounds on the internet. The video will definitely make your day and will improve your mood by leaving a smile on your face. In the video, a little boy can be seen selling coffee in a public place. One thing which made the video viral was the heartwarming smile of the young kid while serving the hot cup of coffee that melted many hearts.

The video was shared on the social media platform Instagram from the account name Doug Barnard. He is an American travel blogger in Iraq. The video shows the little boy selling coffee in a public place in Iraq’s Basra. While serving the coffee, the little seller gives a heart-melting smile and even refuses to take the money for the coffee. However, after Doug insisted on him, he accepted the payment. The caption of the video read, “Iraqi kindness."

Watch the video here:

Netizens' reaction to the video:

Ever since the video was uploaded on social media. It has garnered millions of views and received thousands of comments from everywhere. One user wrote, “I think that this child is in Basra, and they are also famous for their generosity and giving. I hope that he will be helped, because I am sure that the financial situation of his parents is miserable, otherwise he would not have sold coffee in the street.”

Another user wrote, “Genuine Iraqi generosity , the kid is amazing, I hope that he’s attending school, it’s sad to see kids working while they should enjoying their time playing & having fun.. I pray that my country will recover soon … ya Rab”, “I love his cute one side dimple smile it's killer smile tho”, wrote the third user.

