Viral video: Woman goes crazy in McDonald's as she crams burgers inside her dress | WATCH

Attacks by thugs targeting random eateries for robbery are not a rare occurrence and have happened in the past. However, in a bizarre event, a woman stormed into a McDonald's store, creating a ruckus, and tucked burgers inside her dress. The footage of the event is doing the rounds on the internet, and netizens have given mixed responses to the strange situation.

The viral video was reportedly shot at Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London. The video shows the lady asking for a burger from a staff member, who answers that it is not available because the woman reportedly stepped behind the counter and had a violent altercation with the staff member. The lady can also be seen in the video stuffing burgers inside her dress as the staff tries to stop her. She can be seen attempting to hold the lady staff while conversing, but it's difficult to make out what she is saying. The clip also shows a staff worker repeatedly asking the lady to leave the restaurant, but she stands like a wall. Following several arguments between the McDonald’s staff and the lady, she was eventually forced outside the restaurant after much effort.

According to a report in the Mirror, a McDonald’s spokesperson gave a statement on the incident, which read, "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in our restaurants. We would like to thank our restaurant team for handling the incident in a calm and professional manner."

The unusual occurrence has left netizens stunned, and although some have taken funny jabs at her antics, others have complained about her rude behaviour towards the employees and her tendency to cause a commotion in public places.

