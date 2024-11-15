Viral Video: Woman busy on phone gets knocked down by a car while crossing road, netizens stunned | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Viral Video: Woman on phone gets knocked by a car

A viral video showed the moment a woman, preoccupied with her phone while crossing Singapore's Orchard Road, was hit by a car. The clip, captured by a car's dashboard camera, shows the woman crossing the street while distracted by her phone and disobeying the red light. The automobile hits her while driving on a green signal, sending her tumbling onto the road.

Following the incident, the driver swiftly leaves the vehicle to assess the woman's condition. Instead of analyzing her injuries, the woman sits up and checks her phone to see if it is damaged. According to Independent Singapore, the incident occurred at about midnight on November 13.

The video was shared on X by @OnlyBangersEth and has received millions of views, prompting a rush of replies. Observant viewers remarked that the girl examined her phone immediately after being hit by the automobile, and several emphasized the need to have a dashboard camera in such instances.

One user wrote, “Her first instinct after suffering a serious injury was to find her phone.” Another user said, “Crazy how the first thing she did was look for her phone after getting hit for being on it.”

A third individual commented, “Once you step out of your home or any premises, your phone shouldn’t be in your hands. That’s one rule that’ll keep you safe on the road. You can attend to your phone when you arrive at your destination. Or if it’s so important, stop walking and use it.”

"She is tough. And dumb and addicted. We see this all the time, people staring at their phones, completely oblivious to the reality around them. My son missed some great times at a party last year because he was glued to his phone," a social media user commented.

A month ago, a similar close encounter was captured on video in Buenos Aires, documenting the heart-stopping moment a guy narrowly avoided being hit by a speeding train. In the footage, the man is seen stepping through the barricades along the railway lines while interested in his phone, completely unaware of the approaching train. He takes a quick step back, almost avoiding calamity. The train grazes him, knocking the phone out of his grasp, and the man collapses to the ground, shocked.

