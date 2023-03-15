Viral Video: Vendor makes chocolate pani puri with ice cream, and it doesn’t seem bad!

Follow us on Image Source : @THEGREATINDIANFOODIE Chocolate pani puri with ice cream & kitkat

Viral News: Recently, there has been an increase in peculiar food experiments featuring odd combinations, such as ice cream with khichdi or maggi with ice cream. One such food experiment involving ice cream has caused quite a stir online, leaving netizens with mixed feelings. The viral video depicts a street food vendor serving a peculiar dish called "Chocolate Panipuri."

Pani puri is a popular street food in India, known for its variety of mouth-watering flavours and the flavorful golgappa pani that completes the experience. It is not just any street food but a nostalgic childhood memory for many people. However, the recent video of chocolate pani puri, served with ice cream and KitKat, has left many people feeling disgusted.

In the video, the street food vendor arranged chocolate-covered puris, a crushed Oreo cookie, and used vanilla ice cream to fill the puri instead of pani. He then drizzled chocolate syrup over it and put KitKat on top to finish it off. The caption on the viral food video read, "Chaat lovers ke liye ye yummy fusion dessert! Chocolate panipuri." The chocolate panipuri video went viral in no time with 128k views and 3,800 likes.

Offended desi food enthusiasts asked the vendor to stop referring to it as "panipuri." Some users dropped crying emojis in the comment section. One user wrote, "These so-called fusions have damaged the authenticity of original food!" However, the street vendor’s creativity to sell something new and innovative must be applauded, along with the fact that he didn’t mix savoury with sweet and kept the dish edible. Compared to other food experiments that go viral, this one is definitely not so bad and can be given a try.

